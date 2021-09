BALDWIN – The two-game Baldwin football winning steak came to a thunderous end on Friday at Marion with a 52-14 loss to the 5-0 Eagles.

Baldwin is now 2-3.

“Carmelo (Lindsey) scored on a long run and so did Delonte (Williams),” Baldwin coach Bob Watkins said. “Louie (Jackson) made a two-point conversion. When they took their starters out and had their second group in there, we held our own. But the damage was already done pretty much in the first half.”

It was 30-0 at halftime.

“They were a solid team and senior led,” Watkins said. “We had all sophomores and freshmen and one junior. I only had two sophomores. It’s like varsity going against JV. We held our own. I think our athleticism kept us close or it would have been much worse. We’re young. We have a couple of guys out with injuries.”

Baldwin has a bye week.

“We’ll get some much needed rest and try to regroup and come back against Brethren for homecoming (on Oct. 8),” Watkins said.

There have been no junior high games because of lack of numbers. Watkins said he’s had around six junior high players showing up on a regular basis and would like to get scrimmages perhaps, to expose those players to actual contact.