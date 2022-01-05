Maple Leafs send Oilers to 11th loss in 13 games, 4-2
1 of9 Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev (65) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) protects the puck from Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammate Kailer Yamamoto (56) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner (16) hits the post behind Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) as Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
TORONTO (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the tiebreaking goal on power play in the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat short-handed Edmonton 4-2 Wednesday night, handing the Oilers their 11th loss in 13 games.
John Tavares and T.J. Brodie also scored for Toronto, Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander had two assists to help the Maple Leafs improve to 20-4-1 in their last 25 games. Jack Campbell stopped 28 shots.