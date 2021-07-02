Manoah fans 10 and 3 Blue Jays homer in 11-1 win over Rays MIKE HAIM, Associated Press July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 11:26 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the second inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, July 2, 2021.
Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, gestures toward the dugout after hitting an RBI double as Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe stands nearby during the second inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, July 2, 2021.
Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrate their win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, July 2, 2021.
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Jonathan Davis catches a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Austin Meadows during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, July 2, 2021.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., center right, hugs Bo Bichette after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, July 2, 2021.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, is congratulated by Alek Manoah after making an out against the Tampa Bay Rays to end the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, July 2, 2021.
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Luis Patino throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the second inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, July 2, 2021.
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, right, fields a ground ball and forces out Toronto Blue Jays' Reese McGuire at second on a hit by Marcus Semien, who was safe at first after a challenge, during the second inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, July 2, 2021.
12 of12
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alek Manoah, back from a five-game suspension, struck out a career-high 10 over seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 11-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.
George Springer, Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto, which has won nine of 12. Semien, elected an All-Star starter Thursday, scored three times.