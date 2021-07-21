Manning, Tigers win 6th in row, hand Texas 8th straight loss DAVE HOGG, Associated Press July 21, 2021 Updated: July 21, 2021 10:05 p.m.
1 of8 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman rounds the bases after a solo home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Texas Rangers catcher John Hicks (6) tags out Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Detroit. Candelario was attempting to score from second on a single by teammate Harold Castro to left field. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Texas Rangers' David Dahl watches his RBI double to right field during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Detroit Tigers' Zack Short, center, is greeted at home by teammate Harold Castro after they both scored on Short's two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning pitched six strong innings and the Detroit Tigers won their sixth straight game, beating the skidding Texas Rangers 4-2 Wednesday night.
Robbie Grossman, Zack Short and Akil Baddoo hit home runs as the Tigers matched their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in 2016. Detroit has allowed a total of seven runs during this success string.