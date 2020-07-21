Man who created Indian school mural in '75: I'll cover it

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (AP) — The man who painted a mural of an American Indian at a school gym in 1975 said he's willing to cover it up if the western Michigan district drops the nickname.

The 800-student Saugatuck district discussed the issue Monday during a school board meeting held by video conference. The superintendent and board president last week said it's time to reexamine the Indians nickname.

“I’m considering doing that labor, doing that work with no charge at all and I’m also considering, depending on the vote and the community at large, painting a new logo at no charge,” John Fox, a member of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, told the board.

The board didn't take a vote Monday, although many public speakers were in favor of dropping the nickname. Joe Cadreau, a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, said the district should cover up the mural but keep the nickname as a teaching tool.

The Paw Paw district in Van Buren County recently changed Redskins to Red Wolves.