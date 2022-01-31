Police get more time to question Man U's Greenwood over rape

Rui Vieira/AP

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United player Mason Greenwood remained in police custody on Monday after officers investigating the rape and assault of a woman were granted more time to question him.

The 20-year-old forward was arrested on Sunday after allegations were posted on the Instagram account of a woman who uploaded images of bruising to her body and bleeding from her lip. A voice note purporting to be of an attack was also posted. The posts were all deleted from the social media site but were widely shared.