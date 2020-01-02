Magic forward Jonathan Issac hyperextends left knee

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is taken off the court on a stretcher after he sustained an injury during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Washington. less Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is taken off the court on a stretcher after he sustained an injury during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Jan. 1, ... more Photo: Nick Wass, AP Photo: Nick Wass, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Magic forward Jonathan Issac hyperextends left knee 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac hyperextended his left knee early in the first quarter Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

Isaac collided with Washington's Bradley Beal with 9:57 left in the first quarter and was taken off the court on a stretcher. The Magic say Isaac will have an MRI in Orlando on Thursday.

Issac entered the game averaging 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.52 blocks.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports