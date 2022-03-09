Maddox 3 lifts Virgina Tech to 76-75 OT win over Clemson March 9, 2022 Updated: March 9, 2022 11:20 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Maddox buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and Virginia Tech held off a furious rally by Clemson for a 76-75 victory in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Wednesday.
Clemson, the 10th seed, trailed 43-32 at halftime and 57-45 with 9:15 remaining in regulation after a 3-pointer by Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma. The Tigers battled back to grab a 62-61 lead on Nick Honor's 3-pointer with 1:13 left. After trading baskets, Storm Murphy hit a 3-pointer to put the Hokies (20-12) up 66-64, but PJ Hall pulled Clemson even on a hook shot with seven seconds to go. Murphy missed a 3 to send the game to OT.