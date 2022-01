JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — B.J. Mack had 22 points as Wofford got past East Tennessee State 68-57 on Saturday.

Mack hit 10 of 13 shots. Max Klesmit had 12 points for Wofford (9-6, 1-2 Southern Conference). Isaiah Bigelow added 12 points and nine rebounds. Morgan Safford had seven rebounds.