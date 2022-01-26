Mack out as Louisville hoops coach, Pegues named interim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chris Mack is out as Louisville men’s basketball coach after he and the school agreed to part ways. Assistant Mike Pegues has been named interim coach for the remainder of the Cardinals' season.
The agreement was announced Wednesday following a special joint meeting of the school’s Board of Trustees and the University of Louisville Athletic Association board. Interim athletic directory Josh Heird said that Mack will be paid $4.8 million between this fiscal year and the next three fiscal years.