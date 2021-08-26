MLS edges Liga MX on penalty kicks at MLS All-Star Game GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Aug. 26, 2021 Updated: Aug. 26, 2021 1:08 a.m.
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) celebrates after making a save during a penalty shoot out at the end of the MLS All-Star soccer match against the Liga MX All-Stars Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.
FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi (24) celebrates after scoring the winning goal for the MLS All-Stars in a penalty shoot out against the Liga MX All-Stars during the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.
MLS All-Star players celebrate after FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi (24) scored the winning goal in a penalty shoot out against the Liga MX All-Stars during the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.
MLS All-Star players celebrate with Los Angeles FC defender Jesus David Murillo, center, after scored a goal during the second half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against the Liga MX All-Stars Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles FC defender Jesus David Murillo (94) celebrates after heading the ball for a goal during the second half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against the Liga MX All-Stars Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles FC defender Jesus David Murillo (94) heads the ball for a goal during the second half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against the Liga MX All-Stars Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Liga MX All-Stars forward Jonathan Rodriguez (21) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of the the MLS All-Star soccer match against the MLS All-Stars Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Liga MX All-Stars celebrate after forward Jonathan Rodriguez (21) scored a goal during the first half of the the MLS All-Star soccer match against the MLS All-Stars Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Helicopters fly over the field before the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson, right, heads the ball against Liga MX All-Stars defender Victor Guzman during the second half of the the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.
15 of15
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ricardo Pepi grew up straddling the ever-dwindling divide between Mexican and American soccer. The Texas native who mostly watched Mexican teams as a kid is now a first-time MLS All-Star for FC Dallas, and both national teams have been chasing the 18-year-old prodigy's commitment.
Pepi essentially confirmed Wednesday night he has decided to play with his fellow Americans — and he did it right after striking the decisive blow for his domestic league in the latest chapter of its growing, friendly rivalry with Liga MX.