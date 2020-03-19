MHSAA puts sports on hold

LANSING - The Michigan High School Athletic Association on Friday directed all member schools to suspend activities in all sports for all seasons - effective this past Monday through at least Sunday, April 5 - to abide with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order that all schools close for the next three weeks in order to deter the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, it had been announced events sponsored by the Michigan High School Athletic Association have been suspended immediately and indefinitely due to concerns related to COVID-19.

The girls and boys basketball tournaments were midway through earlier rounds of their playoff progressions.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recommended a stoppage of large gatherings in order to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"Based on the events of the last 48 hours and with things changing by the minute, we believe we have no choice but to suspend our winter tournaments immediately," MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a statement on Thursday.

"This is a suspension until we have a better handle on the situation. The health and welfare of everyone involved is our number one priority."

This statement was a day before the MHSAA decided to suspend all sports activities through April 5, putting the spring sports season on hold.

While the MHSAA is hopeful of having spring sports, some observers feel it's totally up in the air considering the NCAA has suspended its spring sports season.