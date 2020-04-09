MHSAA announces cancellation of spring sports

Baldwin's baseball field will have no baseball this spring. (Star photo/John Raffel) Baldwin's baseball field will have no baseball this spring. (Star photo/John Raffel) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close MHSAA announces cancellation of spring sports 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BIG RAPIDS -- The Michigan High School Association had contingency plans set to go for salvaging some type of a spring sports season.

This was the word from the MHSAA's executive director Mark Uyl on a video released by the association on Friday after he made his announcement spring sports would be canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.

The association had suspended spring sports on March 13 and canceled them on Friday, one day after the governor officially cancelled classes for the rest of the school year.

"The MHSAA has made the very painful decision to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 sports year," Uyl said in his announcement. "This includes the winter tournament events which had been suspended as well as the spring season and upcoming tournaments. This comes on the heels of the governor's order closing all schools through the remainder of the school year.

"The feedback we got from our schools is they needed to dedicate all of their attention, effort and energy to provide online and distance education to students for the remaining weeks of the school year. In school sports, academics come before athletics and this is the focus our schools wanted to have."

Uyl noted the need to focus on the current health crisis, and the hope to "move toward some sense of normalcy in the weeks ahead. Our hearts are broken for our kids for our coaches, for our parents, four schools, families and our communities. For the past three weeks, we had been making contingency plans to try and have sports be part of our comeback as we battle our way through COVID 19.

"Unfortunately, that window of opportunity that we needed closed with schools ceasing to operate on site for the rest of the year, as well as projections that offer no immediate relief to this terrible health situation."

Uyl closed with a comment to the seniors.

"You have lived through something over the last three weeks that no high school student has experienced in generations. All of the last events you were looking so forward to have gone completely by the wayside.

"We understand this news will only make that tough situation that much tougher. Sports have always been a great teacher of overcoming adversity...this experience will pay off in our lives in some point of down the road."