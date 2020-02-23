Luwawu-Cabarrot scores 21 as Nets defeat Hornets 115-86

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot led a balanced scoring attack with 21 points and the Brooklyn Nets snapped the Charlotte Hornets' three-game win streak with a 115-86 victory on Saturday night.

Eight Brooklyn players scored in double figures, including Caris LeVert with 17. Garrett Temple added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jarrett Allen had 12 points and 11 rebounds and the Nets bounced back from a 112-104 overtime loss to the 76ers on Thursday night.

P.J. Washington had 16 points for the Hornets.

Brooklyn built a 10-point halftime lead and outscored the Hornets 33-13 in the third quarter to take control.

The Hornets managed to beat the Bulls in Chicago on Thursday night without co-leading scoring Devonte Graham scoring a point. But they couldn't replicate the feat against the Nets with Graham struggling to find the bottom of the net again. The second-year point guard, who has thrust himself into the conversation for the league's Most Improved Player, was limited to six points on 1-of-10 shooting.

The Nets are in the midst of a stretch of eight of 10 games on the road. They are 3-2 so far during that stretch.

TIP-INS

Nets: Former North Carolina Tar Heel Theo Pinson received a big cheer when he scored his first points late in the fourth quarter. ... Spencer Dinwiddle had 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Hornets: Bench was outscored 50-27.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host the Orlando Magic on on Monday night.

Hornets: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.