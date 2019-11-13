Lutete leads UMass.-Lowell over Massachusetts-Boston 88-45

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Christian Lutete posted 19 points as UMass Lowell romped past Massachusetts-Boston 88-45 on Tuesday night.

Obadiah Noel had 14 points for UMass Lowell (2-2). Joey Glynn added 10 points. Darius Henderson had nine rebounds for the home team.

Charles Mitchell had 15 points for the Beacons. Malik Lorquet added 10 points.

UMass Lowell takes on Jacksonville at home on Friday.

