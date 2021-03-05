Lusane carries Campbell over Radford in Big South tourney

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Joshua Lusane had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Campbell got past Radford 78-60 in the semifinals of the Big South Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Jordan Whitfield had 11 points for Campbell (17-9). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 10 points.

Fah’Mir Ali had 19 points for the Highlanders (15-12). Bryan Hart added 16 points.

