Luka's world: Doncic's Olympic debut getting rave reviews TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer Aug. 2, 2021 Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 3:26 a.m.
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Luka Doncic’s first Olympics have not been perfect, despite what the basketball standings say. He was defeated. Once. By the rules.
Doncic was looking for tickets to go watch men’s tennis when Novak Djokovic was playing in the men’s semifinals. Ordinarily, the world’s top athletes have no problem getting into other Olympic events when their schedules allow. But at the Tokyo Games, amid a pandemic, there are very strict policies about what athletes can do and where they can go. As such, Doncic’s plea for tickets went unfulfilled.