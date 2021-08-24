Loyola Chicago basketball pioneer Jerry Harkness dies at 81 JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer Aug. 24, 2021 Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 5:32 p.m.
Jerry Harkness was inspired by Jackie Robinson to take up the game of basketball. He ended up becoming a civil rights trailblazer in his own right.
Following a path paved by Major League Baseball's first Black player, Harkness led Loyola Chicago to a barrier-breaking national championship in basketball in 1963 and a was pioneer well after his playing career.