Lowe hits 3 HRs, Rays roll 12-2 to prevent Yankees WC clinch MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer Oct. 2, 2021 Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 5:18 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit three home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays rolled to a 12-2 blowout of the Yankees on Saturday that prevented New York from clinching a playoff spot.
With a chance to pitch his team into the postseason, Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery instead was rocked for a career-worst seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. He gave up a pair of early three-run homers to Lowe, who also went deep in the seventh against Michael King.
Written By
MIKE FITZPATRICK