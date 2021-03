BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Joachim Löw will step down after this year's European Championship, bringing forward his previous plan to quit after the next World Cup.

The German soccer federation said Tuesday that Löw asked to terminate his contract, which was to run through the 2022 World Cup, after this year's European tournament. Löw took over as coach after the 2006 World Cup and had been assistant coach to Jürgen Klinsmann for two years before that.