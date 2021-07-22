Looking at Tokyo Olympics through the lens of the 1964 Games STEPHEN WADE, AP Sports Writer July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 9:22 p.m.
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 1964, file photo, balloons fly over Olympians and spectators during the opening ceremony of the 1964 Summer Olympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo.
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 1964, file photo, vapor trails from Japanese Self-Defense Force jets from the Olympic emblem of five rings above the National Stadium in Tokyo for the official opening of the XVIII Olympiad, first even held in Asia.
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 1964 file photo, Japanese runner Yoshinori Sakai lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 1964, file photo, five interlocking Olympic rings are thrown high in the sky by jet planes drift over the stadium during the opening ceremonies for the 1964 Olympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo.
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 1964, file photo, Japanese runner Yoshinori Sakai carries the Olympic Torch during the opening ceremonies of the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
This Oct. 21, 1964, file photo shows the finish scene of men's 4 x100 meter relay finals at the National Stadium in Tokyo. From left are B. Savchuk, of Soviet Union, Bob Hayes, of U.S., winner, M. Dudzuak, of Poland, second, H. Herrerfa Fucil, of Venezuela, D.O. Johnson, of Jamaica, P. Gionnattasio, of Italy, J. Delecour, of France, third, and L. Davies of Britain.
TOKYO (AP) — Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation.
Japan's resiliency is on display again, attempting to stage the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the midst of a once-in-a century pandemic. The challenge is different, and this time there is widespread public opposition that has divided the country over the health hazards with nagging questions about who benefits from staging the Games.