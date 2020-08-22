Longoria's 300th homer propels Giants past Diamondbacks 6-2

San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Photo: Tony Avelar, AP Photo: Tony Avelar, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Longoria's 300th homer propels Giants past Diamondbacks 6-2 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit his 300th home run, Wilmer Flores added a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Friday night.

Mike Yastrzemski had two hits and scored twice for San Francisco. Brandon Crawford and Joey Bart both drove in runs.

Logan Webb (2-2) struck out eight in seven innings as the Giants won their fourth straight.

Christian Walker doubled twice and had four hits for the Diamondbacks. Arizona has lost three straight since a six-game winning streak.

Longoria homered on an 0-1 pitch from Arizona starter Robbie Ray in the third after Flores walked. Longoria’s 300 home runs are the most by a third baseman in the majors since 2008, according to the Giants.

Flores followed with a two-run drive into the left-field stands in the fifth. Flores has homered in three consecutive games and has 10 RBIs during that span.

The Giants have scored six or more runs in nine of their 12 home games. This time they got quality starting pitching to back it up.

Webb, who set a career high with five walks in his last start, was much crisper against the Diamondbacks. He allowed two runs and five hits, and retired 10 of 11 after giving up an RBI single to Eduardo Escobar in the fourth.

Tony Watson and Tyler Rogers retired three batters apiece to complete the seven-hitter.

While Webb was sharp, Ray (1-3) was not.

Coming off his best start of the season, the Arizona lefty couldn’t follow it up. Ray walked five, struck out eight and allowed four runs in five innings.

NO SIGN OF MADBUM

Former Giants ace Madison Bumgarner — the 2014 World Series MVP — remains back in Arizona rehabbing a mid-back strain, so he won’t see his old club this weekend in the D-backs' first visit to Oracle Park during the shortened season.

Bumgarner will throw another simulated game Sunday at Chase Field with the plan of him getting up to 70 pitches as he continues to build up. “Getting everything moving in a good direction is our priority,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

Missing the Giants series might have been tough for the star lefty, who signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Diamondbacks during the offseason.

ROSTER MOVE

Giants INF Yolmer Sanchez was granted his release by the club. Sanchez had been at the alternate training site.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Andrew Chafin has a sprain in his left index finger near the knuckle and will wear a splint for the next week before being re-evaluated. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and returned to Phoenix for tests and further examination. ... CF Starling Marté got a day off, something Lovullo has been aiming to do with his regulars during this stretch of 17 straight games before Aug. 31.

Giants: Leadoff hitter Austin Slater came out of the game for unknown reasons in the first inning while at third base. Slater, who has been nursing a strained right elbow, drew a walk and advanced on consecutive singles before being replaced by a pinch-runner. … With RHP Reyes Moronta throwing bullpens in Sacramento as he recovers from shoulder surgery, manager Gabe Kapler still believes the reliever might be back sometime next month. “I think there’s optimism about that,” Kapler said.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (0-0, 2.40 ERA) makes his sixth start in search of his first win of the season Saturday. Gallen is the second pitcher since 1913 to make his first five starts without getting a decision and have an ERA of 2.40 or lower. The Giants counter with LHP Tyler Anderson (0-1, 4.84).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports