NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Camden Orth passed for two touchdowns, Paul Inzerillo made three field goals and Long Island University beat Central Connecticut 30-13 on Saturday for its first victory of the season.

CCSU pulled within 23-13 with 8:13 left in the fourth quarter, but LIU answered with a 12-play, 76-yard drive capped by Kevin Wilson's 23-yard run. The drive took six-plus minutes off the clock.