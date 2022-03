FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. made a layup with 24 seconds left to give Louisiana Tech the lead en route to a 59-57 win over Western Kentucky in the Conference USA tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Lofton tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds and Keaston Willis had 17 points for Louisiana Tech (23-9). David Green added 10 points.