BALDWIN – The golf season is starting to wind down at Marquette Trails.

“We stay open until the mother nature says no more,” golf shop manager Doc Huzal said.

Hopes are that golf can continue until November.

The last major tournament was the Big Hole event in August with 93 players and 31 three-person teams. For this event the cups are wide than normal.

The three leagues have closed for the season and having their banquets this week. There were two men’s leagues and one women’s league this season.

Open golf will continue until course officials decide to close down until next spring.