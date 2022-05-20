Live updates | McIlroy takes lead into 2nd round of PGA

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the second round of the PGA Championship (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Rory McIlroy takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where a crowded leaderboard will be giving chase and Tiger Woods will be fighting to make the cut.

Woods tees off in the morning along with McIlroy, who opened with a 5-under 65, and Jordan Spieth, who had struggles of his own during a 72 on Thursday. Woods shot 74 after five bogeys during an eight-hole stretch and two more to finish.

Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge begin the day one shot behind McIlroy, who is trying to add a fifth major and third PGA title, eight years after his last in a memorable 2014 season in which he raised both the Wannamaker Trophy and Claret Jug.

Others on the first page of the leaderboard include former PGA champion Justin Thomas, who is seeking a second major five years later, and Cameron Smith, who won The Players Championship in March.

