Lipcius, Russell power Tennessee past Alabama 11-0 in SEC

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Luc Lipcius and Evan Russell both hit two-run homers and Tennessee rolled to an 11-0 victory over Alabama Friday in an elimination game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The second-seeded Volunteers (44-15) advance to face No. 6 Florida in Saturday's semifinals. The Crimson Tide (31-24) had beaten Tennessee Wednesday 3-2 in 11 innings, the Volunteers' seventh straight loss in the tournament.