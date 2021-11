DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift hurt his right shoulder in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears and is questionable to return Thursday.

Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin left the game with a foot injury, linebacker Roquan Smith had a hamstring injury and fellow linebacker Sam Kamara was evaluated for a concussion in the first half. Kamara was ruled out while Goodwin and Smith were listed as questionable to return.