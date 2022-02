Baldwin 68, Brethren 59

BRETHREN -- Junior guard Carmelo Lindsey scored 38 points and Baldwin snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 6-3 and take this come-behind-win over Brethren (3-3, 3-3) on Wednesday. (Jan. 26).

Brethren was up 24-10 after the first quarter and 33-26 at halftime. The Panthers were ahead 50-42 after the third quarter.

“They got the ball inside a lot on us tonight,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. “We had a hard time matching up with their big guys, he big issue tonight was foul trouble. We had a few guys foul out. Brethren shot 38 foul shots to our 14.

“I’m pretty proud of them. We got off to a slow start. We have to figure that out. In the third quarter, we changed it up on what we were doing. We outscored them 26-9 in that quarter. We were able to squeeze by in that fourth quarter.”

The statistics weren’t official but Eads said Carmelo Lindsey had triple doubles. He also had 15 rebounds and 12 steals.

“The 38 points is a career high for him,” Eads said. “That’s the best game he’s played all year. He kept attacking.”

Jessie Pancio had 11 points.

“A lot of it was predicated on defense and him attacking the basket,” Eads said. “Brethren is young and will have a good team down the road. We were happy to get out of there with a W especially being down by so much.”