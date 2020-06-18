Lindsey recalls outstanding Baldwin basketball season

BALDWIN - It was fun being a Baldwin boys basketball player in 1999.

Elliott Lindsey can attest to that.

Lindsey was a star player for the Panthers and graduated in 1999. He played basketball and performed one year for the Panthers. He had transferred from Florida and played his senior year in Baldwin.

He averaged 26 points a game as a guard and was an excellent outside shooter. He sank a lot of 3-pointers. Eight was the highest number he had in a game. His highest single point game was 38 points.

"I could have done better," Lindsey said "But I'll take it. I learned a lot from it. We ended up being ranked sixth in Class D that year."

Baldwin lost to Brethren in the postseason. Ira Sharber was the coach.

Lindsey lives in Idlewild. He has returned each summer for the July alumni game which he said was not going to be played this year because of COVID-19.

"I enjoyed being around my teammates and having fun," he said.

Lindsey's son, Carmelo, is a standout football and basketball player for the Panthers and will be a sophomore this season.