Lindsey prepares for freshman basketball season

Carmelo Lindsey

BALDWIN - Carmelo Lindsey is coming off an impressive freshman boys varsity football season for Baldwin.

Now he's hoping to enjoy an impressive freshman boys varsity basketball season.

Lindsey and his teammates are in their second week of preseason practices. He played last season on the junior high level.

"It's going good," he said, on Monday. "We've improved on things."

Lindsey will be a point guard for the Panthers this season. He'll be doing a little bit of everything when it comes to dribbling, driving and shooting.

As a shooter, Lindsey likes the corner shot, not to mention 3-pointers. One aspect of the game Lindsey hopes to avoid is picking his dribble.

"We already know each other," Lindsey said, of his teammates. "We'll be an up-and-down team."

He's an effective trapper when it comes to playing defense.

The season starts with two home games on Dec. 10 with Traverse City Christian in nonleague play and on Dec. 12 with Pentwater in West Michigan D League action.