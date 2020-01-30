Lindsey eyes improvement

Carmelo Lindsey has been having a strong floor and shooting game for the Panthers this season. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN - Baldwin's Carmelo Lindsey has had a strong first half of the varsity season as a freshman and grades his team's effort with a B-plus.

In last Friday's win over Bear Lake, working the court and passing the ball were key factors, he indicated.

"We have to work hard at practice," he said, adding the Panthers were hopeful of getting revenge over Pentwater on Wednesday of this week when the two teams were scheduled to play the rematch.

The Panthers missed 50 shots in the loss to Pentwater. Just hitting five of them would have made the difference.

"We just have to take open shots and if they're not falling (try something different)," he said. "Sometimes we take smart shots, sometimes we don't."

Lindsey has hit his share of threes but said driving remains his best offensive weapon.

"I just have to play my game," he said.