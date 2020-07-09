Lindsey anxious to get started with football

BALDWIN - Carmelo Lindsey will be a sophomore athlete for Baldwin this upcoming school year and, like his teammates, is anxious to get going.

Lindsey would be a quarterback in football, guard in basketball and sprinter in track.

Sports officially has been on hold since March with the outbreak of the COVID 19 virus. Lindsey said he's tried to play as much playground basketball as possible since then at Hollister Park.

"I still play basketball even when it's hot," he said.

If there had been a track season, Lindsey was planning to be a sprinter and was disappoint-ed it was canceled.

Lindsey and his football teammates are waiting for football activities to begin and said it's important for athletes to get in the weight room.

"I'm looking forward to next season," Lindsey said. "There should be lot of guys (playing football)."

He was hoping to have a summer basketball program. But gyms are still closed under state restrictions.

"Basketball is my best sport," Lindsey said. "Football is my secondary sport."