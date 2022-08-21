Larson wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen Aug. 21, 2022 Updated: Aug. 21, 2022 7:52 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 Chase Elliott leads the pack as they approach the first turn during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 AJ Allmendinger spins out on the first turn during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Joey Hand takes the first turn during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Caricatures of race car drivers greet fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Michael McDowell makes his way through the Esses during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Christopher Bell makes his way through the Esses during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 A car is pushed onto the track before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Cars line up as crews prepare fo a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Crews hang signs at their pit stops before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 A sign reads "remove before flight" on the gas tank of a car before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Paige Gianatasio, 5, plays with oversized blocks before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go and won the weather-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday.
Elliott had control of the race late, but a caution gave Larson a chance and he took advantage, moving Elliott to the left coming out of the first turn and pulling away for a weekend Xfinity-Cup sweep.