Lexie Hull's career-high 36 sends No. 1 Stanford past Kansas JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 11:22 p.m.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull scored a career-high 36 points with six 3-pointers and made six steals, leading No. 1 seed Stanford past eighth-seeded Kansas 91-65 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. With the win, the defending national champions extended their winning streak to 22 games and secured a trip to the Sweet 16.
Cameron Brink added 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists as the Cardinal (30-3) used a dominant third quarter to pull away. The Cardinal outscored the Jayhawks 32-15 in the period to turn a 33-31 halftime advantaged into a 65-46 lead.
