Lewis lifts VMI over Greensboro 100-65

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Myles Lewis recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry VMI to a 100-65 win over Greensboro on Tuesday.

Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points for VMI (3-2). Sean Conway added 12 points, and Trey Bonham had 11 points.

It was the first time this season VMI scored at least 100 points.

Matthew Brown had 14 points for the Pride.

