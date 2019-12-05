Lemieux will be key player for Panthers

BALDWIN - Ian Lemieux is providing some key leadership for the Baldwin varsity boys basketball team in his junior season.

"Practices are hard but we're working together as a team," Lemieux said after Monday's practice.

It is Lemieux's second varsity season. Things last year "did not go as we had planned," he said. "We're looking to improve on that."

Lemieux has basically been a post player and is expecting more of the same this season. He is coming off a strong football season for Baldwin.

He's also looking to be a 3-point shooter.

"Just relax and shoot," Lemieux said. "I'm a good post defender. I use my body to my advantage."

Baldwin has a new coach with JJ Eads, but Lemieux noted many players have him as a teacher.

"That helps along the way to get to know him," Lemieux said.