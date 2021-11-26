Learning to win: Kingsbury leads Arizona into NFL's elite DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 1:42 p.m.
1 of8 Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers won 34-10. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) dives for the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. Benjamin was ruled down earlier on the play. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner kneels in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks late in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches from the sideline during the first half of his team's NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury has proven his coaching chops on many occasions over the past decade, developing elite quarterbacks, piling up points on the scoreboard, producing an entertaining brand of offensive football that fans enjoy and opposing coaches respect.
There's only one real problem on his resume. Unfortunately for him, it's a big one.