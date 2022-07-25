Leadership of Scottish cricket engulfed in racism scandal July 25, 2022 Updated: July 25, 2022 7:42 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 Stewart Harris, Chief Executive of sportscotland speaks during a press conference at Stirling Court Hotel, Stirling, Scotland, Monday, July 25, 2022. The leadership of Scottish cricket has been found to be institutionally racist by an independent review that deals another blow to the sport after similar findings within the English game. The review was published after a six-month investigation sparked by allegations by Scotland internationals Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Andrew Milligan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Louise Tideswell, Managing Director of Plan4Sport, speaks during a press conference at Stirling Court Hotel, Stirling, Scotland, Monday, July 25, 2022. The board of Cricket Scotland resigned on Sunday ahead of the publication of an independent report into racism. A review was conducted after Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Majid Haq, told British broadcaster Sky Sports that Cricket Scotland was “institutionally racist”, while former teammate Qasim Sheikh said he had also suffered racist abuse. (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire./PA via AP) Andrew Milligan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Louise Tideswell, Managing Director of Plan4Sport pauses, during a press conference at Stirling Court Hotel, Stirling, Scotland, Monday, July 25, 2022. The leadership of Scottish cricket was found to be institutionally racist following an independent review that dealt another blow to the sport after similar findings within the English game. The review was published Monday after a six-month investigation sparked by allegations by Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Majid Haq, and his former teammate Qasim Sheikh. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Andrew Milligan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Stewart Harris, Chief Executive of sportscotland speaks during a press conference at Stirling Court Hotel, Stirling, Scotland, Monday, July 25, 2022. The leadership of Scottish cricket has been found to be institutionally racist by an independent review that deals another blow to the sport after similar findings within the English game. The review was published after a six-month investigation sparked by allegations by Scotland internationals Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Andrew Milligan/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
STIRLING, Scotland (AP) — The leadership of Scottish cricket was found to be institutionally racist by an independent review, dealing another major blow to the sport after a similar scandal in the English game.
The review was published Monday following a seven-month investigation sparked by allegations from Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Majid Haq, and his former teammate, Qasim Sheikh.