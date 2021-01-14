LeBron James scores 26 points, Lakers roll past Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, moves around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, moves around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close LeBron James scores 26 points, Lakers roll past Thunder 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-99 on Wednesday night for their franchise-record seventh straight road victory to start the season.

Montrezl Harrell added 21 points, and Anthony Davis had 18 points and seven rebounds. The defending champion Lakers have won four straight to improve to an NBA-best 10-3. They surpassed the 1985-86 squad with the 7-0 road start.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points to lead Oklahoma City.

The Lakers led by 24 in the second quarter before the Thunder cut it to 58-46 at halftime. James scored 15 points in the half.

James hit a 3-pointer with Thunder defensive stopper Lu Dort in his face, then made a 3-pointer and was fouled by Isaiah Roby on the next possession. The free throw gave the Lakers a 74-50 lead. On the Lakers’ next possession, James made a layup to give him nine points in 66 seconds. James made 4 of 6 shots and scored 11 points in the third quarter to help the Lakers take a 93-71 lead.

The Lakers’ biggest lead was 31 points in the fourth quarter. The Thunder never led.

TIP-INS

Lakers: James extended his streak of games with at least 10 points to 1,008. ... Harrell was called for a technical foul in the third quarter.

Thunder: C Al Horford rested because it was the second game of a back-to-back. ... Second-year C Isaiah Roby got his second start of the season in Horford's place and had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists. ... Diallo hit a shot from just beyond halfcourt to end the third quarter. ... Rookie F Aleksej Pokusevski scored a season-high 10 points.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

Thunder: Host Chicago and former Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan on Friday night.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.