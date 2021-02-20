Laurent Brossoit makes 29 saves, Jets beat Canucks 2-0

Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) reaches for the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Laurent Brossoit made 29 saves for his second career shutout, Mark Scheifele scored on a first-period breakaway and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Friday night.

The teams will complete the two-game series Sunday night in Vancouver.

Brossoit’s first NHL shutout also came in Vancouver, a 1-0 decision on Dec. 22, 2018.

Mason Appleton added an empty-netter.

Thatcher Demko made 29 saves for the Canucks.

A skirmish between Winnipeg’s Derek Forbort and Vancouver’s Nils Hoglander erupted into a pileup with 41 seconds left. Players from each side paired off as their teammates jeered from the benches off before officials could intervene.

Scheifele’s goal followed a misstep by the Vancouver defense, where the puck bounced through the feet of Alex Edler at the Canucks' blue line. Scheifele chased it down for a breakaway, putting a back-hander past Demko 7:25 into the game for his ninth of the season. The center has a nine-game points streak.