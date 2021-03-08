Larsson scores, Raanta enters late as Coyotes beat Avs 3-2 PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer March 8, 2021 Updated: March 8, 2021 11:55 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky, left, fights for control of the puck with Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky, center, jumps as the puck sails into Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper and Coyotes defenseman Jason Demers fights for position in front of the net in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
4 of12 Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz, front, picks up the puck in front of Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, back, trails the play in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
Arizona Coyotes center Derick Brassard, front, is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
7 of12 Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper prepares for play to resume after a timeout in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak, bottom right, is knocked over while driving to the net by Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, top right, as Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer follows the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. David Zalubowski/AP
10 of12 Arizona Coyotes center Tyler Pitlick, right, reacts as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Dan Renouf tries to clear him from in front of the net in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, front, reaches out for the puck as Arizona Coyotes left wing Johan Larsson pursues in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 8, 2021, in downtown Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — Johan Larsson tipped in the go-ahead goal with 15:54 remaining, Antti Raanta stopped all 16 shots after taking over early in the third period when Darcy Kuemper left with an apparent injury and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night.
Larsson scored with one hand on his stick and the other holding off a defenseman in front of the goal as Arizona recovered after blowing a two-goal lead.