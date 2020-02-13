Lake County fishing continues to improve

BALDWIN- Ice fishing has slowed down in the Pere Marquette River, according to reports, but appears to be picking up at other places.

Doug Loomis of Ed Sports Shop in Baldwin indicated there has been some action at places such as Idlewild Lake.

"It was slow but things were picking up (Friday)," Loomis said.

"Steelhead fishing has been pretty good," Leo Cook at Baldwin Bait & Tackle said. "There's fish already starting to push gravel. Ice fishing has been pretty good."

A spokesperson at the Pere Marquette River Lodge indicated activity has been slow.

She said there are steelhead fishing schools on Feb. 21-23, March 13-15 and March 17-19. Anglers can call the lodge for more information.