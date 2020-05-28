Lake County Sportsman's Club hosting open house

The Lake County Sportsman Club is located on McKinley Road at Baldwin. (Star file photo) The Lake County Sportsman Club is located on McKinley Road at Baldwin. (Star file photo) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lake County Sportsman's Club hosting open house 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN - The Lake County Sportsman's Club is hosting an open house every Tuesday in June.

The range facilities will be open to members and the general public from 6-8 p.m.The site will be staffed with a board member to answer any questions and provide any required assistance. If a non-member wants to shoot, there is a day member process that allows for them to shoot.

Essentially they sign a liability waiver and put that and $5 into the drop box. Again, there will be a board member on site to assist with this. Of course, members can always shoot. If there is poor weather, that night's open house may be canceled. If the weather is questionable, please call ahead.

The Lake County Sportsmans Club is a 501(c)(3) organization with 94 members. The range is located at 9249 McKinley Road, Baldwin.

For more information feel free to visit www.lakecountysportsmansclub.com or call Len Todd at (907) 903-3569.