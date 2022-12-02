LSU holds on late to beat UT Arlington, 63-59

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trae Hannibal scored five points in a two-minute stretch to put LSU in front and the Tigers held off UT Arlington for a 63-59 victory on Friday night.

The Mavericks took the lead on a 3-pointer by Aaron Cash and Marion Humphrey added a jumper to make it 52-48 with 6:49 left. KJ Williams answered with a 3 to get LSU within one and Hannibal tied at 52-52 with a free throw. Shemar Wilson scored at the basket with 4:12 left to make it 54-52, but UT Arlington did not score again until Humphries hit a 3 with 22 seconds left.