LA Galaxy in contract negotiations with Romain Alessandrini

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy are negotiating with midfielder Romain Alessandrini in a bid to keep him with the club after the recent expiration of his contract.

The five-time MLS champion Galaxy announced the negotiations Thursday.

Alessandrini has been a designated player for the Galaxy for the past three seasons. The 30-year-old Frenchman has been an outstanding playmaker and scorer when healthy, but he appeared in just five games last season and missed five months with a knee injury.

The Galaxy likely are looking to keep Alessandrini, but not as a designated player. Jonathan Dos Santos and Cristian Pavón will fill two of the Galaxy’s three designated player slots next season, and the club hopes to add a high-profile striker to replace Zlatan Ibrahimović.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports