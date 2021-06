FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Krob had a career-high 13 strikeouts over eight innings to help No. 6 overall seed and regional host TCU beat McNeese 12-4 in the Fort Worth Regional on Friday night.

The Horned Frogs (41-17) advanced to the early game on Saturday, a winners bracket matchup against No. 3 regional seed Dallas Baptist. The Cowboys (32-29) will face No. 2 regional seed Oregon State in the late game Saturday, a loser-out contest.