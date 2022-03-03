Kreider's power-play goal lifts Rangers over Blues, 5-3 VIN A. CHERWOO, AP Sports Writer March 2, 2022 Updated: March 3, 2022 12:10 a.m.
1 of18 New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) celebrates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad, left, and New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider, right, battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) scores on St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) looks to pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 New York Rangers defenseman Patrik Nemeth (12) celebrates with goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) after winning their NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider, center right, celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal on St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) celebrates after scoring on St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 New York Rangers defenseman Patrik Nemeth (12) celebrates after scoring his first overall goal of the season with his team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save against St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) looks to take a shot on goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
NEW YORK (AP) — After giving up three quick goals late in the second period to fall behind, the New York Rangers kept their composure. They bounced back in the third and avoided their longest losing streak of the season.
Chris Kreider scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in the three-goal third and the Rangers rallied to beat the St. Blues Blues 5-3 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game skid.
Written By
VIN A. CHERWOO