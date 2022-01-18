Kotkaniemi scores twice, Hurricanes roll past Bruins 7-1 KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer Jan. 18, 2022
BOSTON (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice during Carolina's five-goal first period, Jaccob Slavin added a goal and two assists after a two-game absence, and the Hurricanes snapped the Boston Bruins’ five-game winning streak with a 7-1 victory Tuesday night.
Teuvo Teravainen, Seth Jarvis, Derek Stepan and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won two straight and seven of nine. They earned the win playing in their first road game in 17 days because of COVID-19 postponements.