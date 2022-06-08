Kopech, Pollock lead White Sox to 4-0 win over Dodgers MARK GONZALES, Associated Press June 7, 2022 Updated: June 8, 2022 2:26 a.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Kopech pitched six innings of one-hit ball, pinch-hitter AJ Pollock delivered a two-run double against his former team and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Pollock's clutch swing off the bench sparked a four-run sixth that sent the White Sox to their third consecutive victory.